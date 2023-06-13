AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 121,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AlTi Global Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.30 million. On average, analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.

