AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.50. 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 121,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
AlTi Global Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AlTi Global
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AlTi Global (ALTI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.