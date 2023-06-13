Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 3,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

