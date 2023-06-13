Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director Acquires $104,144.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon purchased 18,400 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,528 shares in the company, valued at $699,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Altus Power Trading Up 4.8 %

Altus Power stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 1,402,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. Altus Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.60 million, a P/E ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

