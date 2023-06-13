AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,884,800 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,237,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,779,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

APE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,792,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,775 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

