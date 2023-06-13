American Capital Management Inc. Has $24.56 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Guidewire Software worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 45,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,580. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

