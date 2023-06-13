American Capital Management Inc. Has $70.34 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $70,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $336.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

