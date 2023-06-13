American Capital Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $17,547,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $15,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,598. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

