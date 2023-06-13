Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 500,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,230. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

