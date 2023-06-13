Analyzing SCWorx (WORX) and Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -138.22% -42.96% -21.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 804 1742 51 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.65 SCWorx Competitors $4.46 billion $120.08 million 20.45

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

