Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,957 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

