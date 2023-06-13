Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE AR traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 1,105,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,776. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

