Anyswap (ANY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,262.74

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $69.81 million and approximately $3,262.74 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00014411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.71382052 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,771.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

