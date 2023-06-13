API3 (API3) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 14% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,069,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

