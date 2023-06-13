Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 423.5% in May

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,019. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.