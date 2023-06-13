Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Up 423.5% in May

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,019. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.