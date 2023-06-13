Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 44,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

