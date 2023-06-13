Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) VP Sells $1,029,750.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.79. 6,857,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,414. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

