Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

