Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $297.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

