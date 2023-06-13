Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average is $222.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

