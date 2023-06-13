Aristotle Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 690.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 155,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.