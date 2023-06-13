Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after buying an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,424,000 after acquiring an additional 154,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 388,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,653. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

