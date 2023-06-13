Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.31

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.31 and last traded at $135.62, with a volume of 26603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.