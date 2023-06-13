Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.