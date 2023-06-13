Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

