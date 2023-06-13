ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
