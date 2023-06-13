ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

