Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.32.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,436 shares of company stock valued at $49,384,438. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,457,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,690,000 after purchasing an additional 369,851 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

