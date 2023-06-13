ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 66,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 199,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

ATRenew Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter.

ATRenew Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

