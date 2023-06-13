ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 66,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 199,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
ATRenew Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $432.23 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
