ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

ATS Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.36. 29,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769. ATS has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

