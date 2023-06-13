Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 1,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,913,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 105.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

