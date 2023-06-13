Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $143.00 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $143.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.72 or 0.00045266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,643,242 coins and its circulating supply is 344,923,792 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

