Avenir Corp Invests $209,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avenir Corp bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

