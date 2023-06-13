AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.35. AvePoint shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 256,987 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
AvePoint Trading Down 9.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,944,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 438,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 276,306 shares during the period. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 670,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 116,599 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.