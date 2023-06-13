Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 1,374,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,721. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $12,248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

