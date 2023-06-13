Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 828,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 315,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $631,046. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

