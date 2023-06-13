Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

