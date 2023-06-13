Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

