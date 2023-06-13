B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. 3,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,073. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Featured Articles

