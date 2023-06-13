Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $213.43 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002869 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,911,158,435,149,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,913,909,948,474,400 with 152,114,668,221,009,792 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,338,453.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.