Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $211.92 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,913,909,948,474,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,927,337,760,900,800 with 152,128,243,719,094,048 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,267,687.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

