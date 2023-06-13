Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BBAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 501,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
