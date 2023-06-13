Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 501,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Further Reading

