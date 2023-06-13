Bank of America Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $285.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.22.

NYSE MTN opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

