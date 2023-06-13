Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.