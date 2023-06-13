Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.