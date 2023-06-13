Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,331 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $169,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic Stock Performance

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 229,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More

