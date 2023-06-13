Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.87% of ATI worth $72,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 3,539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 484,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATI traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

