Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876,588 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.1% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.41% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $567,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 701,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.