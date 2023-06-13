Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $282.26 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,586 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.16% of T-Mobile US worth $282,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.19.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,105. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,165. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.