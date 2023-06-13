Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 742,471 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Las Vegas Sands worth $439,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 850,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

