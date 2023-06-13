Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 147,200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for approximately 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 4.86% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $418,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,665. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

