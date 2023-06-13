Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 218,403 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,403 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.88% of BWX Technologies worth $99,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after purchasing an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. 194,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,043. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.