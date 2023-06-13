Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 2,262,082 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,088,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,262,082 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $323,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $11,009,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,971,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 359,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,758. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.