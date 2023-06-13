Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 58,369 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,369 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 3.47% of Howard Hughes worth $132,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.74. 19,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,192,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,595,257.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,192,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 301,854 shares of company stock worth $22,477,449 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

